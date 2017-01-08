Zara Phillips falls off her horse at Magic Millions but Mike Tindall praises her 'will to win'

The Queen's granddaughter, Zara Phillips, suffered a fall as she competed in the Magic Millions Polo on the Gold Coast today.

The equestrian came off her horse mid-way through the competition, before promptly getting back onto her horse and getting on with the game.

Announcing over the loudspeaker at the exclusive event, her husband Mike Tindall, told the crowd of his wife's fall: "That's her will to win. She's tough, she bounces."

Zara and Mike's appearance at the event marked their first public appearance together since they announced they had suffered a miscarriage.

The duo - who have been married since July 2011 - held hands as they attended the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo in Queensland.

The duo appeared in high spirits at the event despite their recent heartbreak and laughed and smiled in one another's company.

Star equestrian Zara is a patron of Magic Millions Racing Women, while Mike is a Magic Millions ambassador.

According to The Advertiser, Zara wanted to play polo that afternoon, with a spokesperson saying she was "keen and ready to play".

A spokesperson for Zara and Mike announced last month that the pair had lost their unborn second child.

It is believed Zara was four months into her pregnancy.

"Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy," the spokesperson said, remaining tight-lipped on any other details.

The couple are parents to Mia, who is 2.



Zara is 16th in line to the throne and first met Mike in Australia 2003.

