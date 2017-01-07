BBC Breakfast blunder: 'I think you have the wrong guest'

By Patrick Sawer

It's an easy mistake to make. One is a rugged former soldier and climber who rescued a fellow climber while ascending Mount Everest.

There other is an, erm, bespectacled and greying professor of political science at Nottingham University.

Not that it stopped BBC Breakfast presenter John Kay getting the two muddled up and introducing Todd Landman as heroic climber Leslie Binns.

Dr Landman, who was there to discuss US politics and is also is an illusionist and member of the Magic Circle, remained unflappable. As the camera turned to him he said simply: "I think you have the wrong guest sir."

Co-presenter Rachel Burden took the blunder in her stride, saying: "Do you know, it's ever so funny, I looked at this man and thought, 'he doesn't necessarily look like a mountaineer'."

This is not the first time the BBC has muddled its guests.

In the most famous case Guy Goma turned up at BBC studios in 2006 to be interviewed for a job, but was mistaken for tech expert Guy Kewney and rushed on set.

Here Goma initially said it was a "big surprise" as a look of terror swept over his face but gamely tried to answer some difficult questions about Apple's court cases with The Beatles record label.

In fact, he went on to conjecture on how people might listen to music online. Goma, a graduate from the Congo, said his appearance was "very stressful" and wondered why the questions were not related to the data support cleanser job he applied for. Despite attracting global attention for his appearance, he was unsuccessful in getting the job.

Goma said his interview was "very short", but he was prepared to return to the airwaves and was "happy to speak about any situation".

He added that next time he would insist upon "preparing myself".

- Daily Telegraph UK