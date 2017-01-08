3:09am Sun 8 January
To celebrate inaugural or not? Trump critics are divided

WASHINGTON (AP) " It's typically an honor to participate in the inauguration of an American president.

Who wouldn't want to be part of such a historic event?

This time, though, it's different.

The sharp divisions over Donald Trump's election have politicians, celebrities and even high school students debating this question: Is taking part in the inauguration a political act that demonstrates support for the new president and his agenda, or is it a nonpartisan tribute to democratic traditions and the peaceful transfer of power.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

