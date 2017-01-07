Carrie Fisher's ashes buried in an oversized Prozac pill

Carrie Fisher’s ashes have been laid to rest in an urn shaped like an oversized Prozac pill

Pictures taken at the twin burial ceremony for Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills show family members holding the distinctive green and white urn.

Fisher's brother Todd told The Hollywood Reporter that the porcelain urn was from the 1950s and was one of the Star Wars' star's "prized possessions".

Fisher was candid about her battles with mental health and drug use in interviews and her writing, saying in her 2008 book Wishful Drinking: "I feel I'm very sane about how crazy I am".

The burial followed a private memorial on Thursday at Fisher's home, featuring eulogies from her daughter Billie Lourd and - according to People magazine - Meryl Streep leading the 125 guests in a rendition of Fisher's favourite song Happy Days Are Here Again.

Other celebrities in attendances included George Lucas, Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Meg Ryan, Ellen Barkin, Ed Begley Jr, Penny Marshall, Richard Dreyfuss, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jamie Lee Curtis and Eric Idle.

The 60-year-old actress died on December 27, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London, where she had been shooting the third season of a British sitcom.

Her mother suffered a stroke and died the next day, aged 84.

- news.com.au