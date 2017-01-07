Donald Trump slams Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger

By Mathew Murphy

President-Elect Donald Trump has taken an extraordinary swipe at fellow Republican and Celebrity Apprentice replacement, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Trump took to Twitter to slam Schwarzenegger's turn as host of The New Celebrity Apprentice, saying he was "destroyed" in the ratings compared to his time as host.

He also attacked Schwarzenegger's bona fides as a movie star, ending the sledge by saying "who cares, he supported (John) Kasich and Hillary (Clinton)."

Monday's premier drew 4.9 million viewers - a 44 per cent drop compared to the 2015 season premier - but it was up against ratings juggernaut, The Bachelor.



Trump started hosting The Apprentice in 2004, with Celebrity Apprentice starting in 2008.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

During that time, Schwarzenegger was elected as the Republican Governor of California, a position he held until 2011.

Schwarzenegger responded to Trump, saying he hoped he would work as hard for the American people as he did for ratings.

Continued below.

Related Content Donald Trump and his companies 'owe more than $1.4 billion', says Wall Street Journal Former Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault joins Trump Transition team The Big Read: Reporter tells the behind-the-scenes story of his year covering Donald Trump

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Schwarzenegger has criticised Trump before, saying during the election that "for the first time since I became a citizen in 1983, I will not vote for the Republican candidate for president."

"As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else - American. So I want to take a moment today to remind my fellow Republicans that it is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party - it is your duty," he said.

- news.com.au