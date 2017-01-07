2:22pm Sat 7 January
Donald Trump slams Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger

By Mathew Murphy

Donald Trump has taken a swipe at his Celebrity Apprentice replacement Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo / AP
President-Elect Donald Trump has taken an extraordinary swipe at fellow Republican and Celebrity Apprentice replacement, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Trump took to Twitter to slam Schwarzenegger's turn as host of The New Celebrity Apprentice, saying he was "destroyed" in the ratings compared to his time as host.
He also attacked Schwarzenegger's bona fides as a movie star, ending the sledge by saying "who cares, he supported (John) Kasich and Hillary (Clinton)."

Monday's premier drew 4.9 million viewers - a 44 per cent drop compared to the 2015 season premier - but it was up against ratings juggernaut, The Bachelor.

Trump started hosting The Apprentice in 2004, with Celebrity Apprentice starting in 2008.



During that time, Schwarzenegger was elected as the Republican Governor of California, a position he held until 2011.

Schwarzenegger responded to Trump, saying he hoped he would work as hard for the American people as he did for ratings.

Schwarzenegger has criticised Trump before, saying during the election that "for the first time since I became a citizen in 1983, I will not vote for the Republican candidate for president."

"As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else - American. So I want to take a moment today to remind my fellow Republicans that it is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party - it is your duty," he said.

- news.com.au

