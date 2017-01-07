The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending January 5, 2017:

Top Songs

1. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

2. Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert), Migos

3. Mercy, Shawn Mendes

4. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), ZAYN & Taylor Swift

5 Black Beatles (feat. Gucci Mane), Rae Sremmurd

6. All Time Low, Jon Bellion

7. Closer (feat. Halsey), The Chainsmokers

8. This Town, Niall Horan

9. Fake Love, Drake

10. Starboy (feat. Daft Punk), The Weeknd

Top Albums

1. La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

2. Sing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

3. Views, Drake

4. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

5. Blurryface, twenty one pilots

6. Blue & Lonesome, The Rolling Stones

7. Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

8. Death Of A Bachelor, Panic! At the Disco

9. 4 Your Eyez Only, J. Cole

10. Starboy, The Weeknd

__________

