Boxing: Chris Brown, Soulja Boy set to battle

A social media war between hip-hop stars Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Both rivals have announced that they've signed on for a three-round bout that will be televised on pay-per-view and promoted by Mayweather's companies.

Soulja Boy posted on Instagram on Wednesday, promoting the fight.

"It's going down! Signed my contract," he announced.

Soulja Boy says Mayweather himself is training him for the fight, which he says will take place in March in Las Vegas.

Brown confirmed on Instagram that the match was set.

The feud between the artists began when Soulja Boy liked an Instagram picture posted by Brown's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.