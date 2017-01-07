6:46am Sat 7 January
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" " President Barack Obama

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" " Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" " Reince Preibus, incoming chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump; Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" " Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

___

"Fox News Sunday" " Preibus; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

