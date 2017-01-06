Police taking statements on singer George Michael's death

LONDON (AP) " British police seeking to establish facts about the Christmas Day death of pop star George Michael are taking statements about the case.

Thames Valley Police said Friday this is normal practice involving deaths that are "unexplained but non-suspicious."

The statement said the police investigation is "standard practice in cases such as this to allow the Coroner to determine the circumstances of the death."

Michael was found dead in his country home shortly before a planned Christmas lunch.

His manager said the 53-year-old died of heart failure. A post-mortem was inconclusive and further tests have been ordered, with results expected in roughly two weeks.

Police also specifically denied tabloid reports that a Major Crime unit has been put in charge.

Michael's death prompted much grief and recognition of his charitable contributions.