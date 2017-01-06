Popular Indian character actor Om Puri dead at 66

NEW DELHI (AP) " Noted Indian character actor Om Puri has died in the western city of Mumbai. He was 66.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leading movie stars tweeted condolence messages shortly after Puri's death Friday morning.
In a career spanning more than three decades, Puri had won a slew of national awards and international fame for his work in several critically acclaimed films.
His breakthrough film was the 1983 gritty drama "Ardh Satya" or "Half Truth," about a young policeman's crisis of conscience as he deals with the nexus of crime and politics in India.
