Naomi Campbell has revealed she was attacked and threatened in Paris

Supermodel Naomi Campbell revealed today that, like Kim Kardashian, she has suffered a life-threatening attack from robbers in Paris.

The 46-year-old British supermodel has revealed she underwent her own terrifying ordeal five years ago, Daily Mail reports.

Campbell told the Wendy Williams Show in America: "I sympathise with her a lot because I kept mine on the down-low, but in 2012 I was attacked in Paris."

Pagesix.com reported her recounting the incident: "They followed me from the airport. They attacked me. They opened my car door and said 'Naomi Campbell, we're going to kill you'."

She said: "I went to the car and it wasn't my normal driver, and it was weird because he had the windows rolled down and the car smelled of this weird perfume.

All the windows were rolled down, it was November. I was like 'Wait a minute, this is weird'."

Campbell has never spoken before about the incident.

But she said she had just arrived to meet fashion designer, Azzedine Alaïa, at his shop in Paris when the attackers swooped on her and demanded her bag.

She said she thought: "Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I going to fight for it?' and she immediately decided not to let go of her bag.

Campbell said: "Thank God it was outside Azzedine Alaïa's shop because that's where you get the entrance to get into the house, because they came out and saved me, basically.

"In the interim, you decide in a very split moment. I don't know if I'd ever do this again in hindsight 'Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I going to fight for it?' And my decision was 'I am not letting my bag go'."

In October Kardashian was robbed of £5.2million (NZ$9.21m) worth of jewellery by several men wearing police uniforms who forced their way into the apartment building where she was staying with husband Kanye West.

The masked men put a gun to her temple and left her tied up in the bathroom of her luxury residence.

Campbell claimed the gang who robbed her were probably the same as the criminals who attacked the Kardashian Wests.

She said: "I very much sympathise with her and I felt for her right away."

Kardashian, 36, ended her three-month absence from social media this week, suggesting she has finally recovered from the ordeal.

