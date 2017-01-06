Lady Gaga and Katy Perry reportedly become involved in Kesha lawsuit

Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are now a part of the legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke.

The 29-year-old singer has been in an ongoing legal battle with the producer - real name Lukasz Gottwald - after she alleged he sexually assaulted her, and although she dropped her case in Los Angeles in August, she is still going ahead with the suit in New York.

Now, according to court documents obtained by E! News after a status hearing on December 26, both Gaga and Katy will be drafted in to the longstanding case.

The documents claim that the judge for the case received and sealed a text message sent from the Tik Tok hitmaker to Gaga, 30, in April last year, which Dr. Luke is now able to share with the Bad Romance musician as well as 32-year-old Katy.

According to the publication, the documents state: "Gottwald may share with Lady Gaga and Katy Perry the April 2016 text that Kesha sent to Lady Gaga, which Kesha turned over in discovery."

All other details about the text message - including the content of the message and how it will assist in the legal battle - will remain confidential.

Kesha first sued her producer in 2014, seeking to invalidate the contracts she had made with his record label Kemosabe after she accused him of alleged sexual assault and battery.

However, the singer was denied the request to be released from her recording contract until she had submitted the required 28 songs, which she completed in August.

Meanwhile, whilst the Dark Horse hit maker has remained quiet on Kesha's situation, Lady Gaga previously stood up for the star.

She said: "I feel like she's being very publicly shamed for something that happens in the music industry all the time, to women and men.

"I just want to stand by her side because I can't watch another woman that went through what I've been through suffer."