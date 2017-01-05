Former Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault joins Trump Transition team

By Victoria Craw

A reality television "supervillain" who was fired on The Apprentice has been hired by President-elect Donald Trump for a key role in his new administration.

The incoming President announced Omarosa Manigault among the new members of his executive committee this week.

She will join his two sons, Donald Jr and Eric Trump, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, as well as former Brietbart news editor Stephen Bannon as key members of his transition team.

The appointment of Omarosa - who prefers to go by just one name - has shocked some because of her controversial past on the show where she was painted her as a villainous character locked in high-stakes confrontations.

She has been described as "one of the most volatile reality television stars in history" and dumped a glass of wine over Piers Morgan's head in one season after he asked if she had been a cleaner at the White House.

Morgan said the "gobby, self confident creature [from previous seasons] ... has been turned into a mutant" in the celebrity version of the show which she was asked back to appear in.

Omarosa gave as good as she got, calling Morgan and "alcoholic" and a "never been" while Morgan described her as a "weak link" who he "actually feels quite sorry for."

"Omarosa's ego writes checks her body can't cash" he said.

The former Democrat supporter who had tweeted praise for President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, worked briefly for Al Gore at the White House under Bill Clinton's administration.

Despite making much of the position she was reportedly unpopular, with former undersecretary for technology Cheryl Shavers saying in 2004 "she was asked to leave as quickly as possible, she was so disruptive".

"One woman wanted to slug her," she told People.

However Trump's candidacy inspired Omarosa to switch sides and she was rewarded with a role as his director of African-American outreach during the campaign.

Despite her efforts Hillary Clinton retained a massive advantage among black voters, scooping 88 per cent of the vote as opposed to eight per cent for Trump, according to Pew Research.

Omarosa also made headlines with a video in which she claimed "every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump".

"It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe," she said.

She also warned President-elect Trump had been making a list of "our enemies" after a Republican congressman revealed he would vote for independent Utah candidate Evan McMullin.

"It's so great our enemies are making themselves clear so that when we get in to the White House, we know where we stand," she said.

"I would never judge anybody for exercising their right to and the freedom to choose who they want. But let me just tell you, Mr Trump has a long memory and we're keeping a list."

The Trump administration has said she will serve as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. It's not clear exactly what her role will entail but it's expected to be linked to public engagement.

Omarosa has also proved willing to hold a grudge, once saying she would "never forgive the people who turned their backs on me when all I was trying to do was help the black community" about her most recent role.

It comes following reports Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have bought a six-bedroom home near the White House in Washington and an office was being prepared for Ivanka inside.

Meanwhile, rumours continue to swirl about a clip of Mr Trump "saying the N-word" during the outtakes of The Apprentice.

It's existence has long been rumoured along with reports staff are subject to a $5 million fee if they leak information from the show.

Comedian Tom Arnold recently claimed he had a copy, saying: "I have the outtakes to The Apprentice where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever."

"It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a 'retard'; just being so mean to his own children."

Meet Trump's full transition team here. His inauguration takes place on January 20.

