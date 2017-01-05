Taika Waititi not credited as a screenwriter for Thor: Ragnarok

The first synopsis has been revealed for Thor: Ragnarok, and it suggests it won't have as much of a Kiwi flourish as first thought.

New Zealand director Taika Waititi is helming the upcoming superhero blockbuster, his first American movie. And while he will be bringing his directorial skills to the table, his writing talents appear to be left behind.

Details released by Marvel Studios show that Waititi does not have a screenwriting credit for the movie. Instead, the story was written by past Thor writers Christopher Yost, Craig Kyle and Stephany Folsom, while the screenplay was written by Eric Pearson, who wrote a number of short films for Marvel.

While it is likely that Waititi threw his own jokes in here and there, it is the first time he will not have a screenwriting credit for a movie he has directed.

READ MORE:

• Thor: Ragnarok is the biggest superhero mystery of 2017

• Hunt for the Wilderpeople the number one movie at the New Zealand box office in 2016

The synopsis suggests the movie will pick up with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in jail, separated from his hammer Mjolnir and forced to fight against former ally The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in order to return to Asgard and save it from the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Hopefully Waititi had a better time making it than the last director. In 2015, the director of the second Thor movie, Alan Taylor, criticized the Marvel process, describing it as "absolutely wrenching".

"I was sort of given absolute freedom while we were shooting, and then in post it turned into a different movie. So, that is something I hope never to repeat and don't wish upon anybody else."

Waititi is still working on the movie, as he revealed in a joke tweet aimed at Donald Trump.

Also, can you please delay World War 3 until I finish Thor? #EarthRagnarok https://t.co/XVR2s1lzsy — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) 3 January 2017

Thor: Ragnarok will also star Tom Hiddleston, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Karl Urban and Benedict Cumberbatch, who was confirmed this week to reprise his role as Doctor Strange from the 2016 movie.

It is set for release in America on November 3. There is no New Zealand release date yet.

- NZ Herald