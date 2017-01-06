Justin Bieber abandons his sick chow chow puppy

By Ross McDonagh

Someone needs to tell Justin Bieber that a puppy is not just for Christmas.

The 22-year-old has dumped yet another pet, this time his seven-month-old chow chow named Todd.

The singer offloaded the dog on his dancer CJ Salvador, who then discovered the animal needed an US$8,000 (NZ$11,393) surgery, Daily Mail reports.

Salvador told TMZ that Bieber handed him over because he couldn't care for him due to his work schedule.

After taking the pup for a check up, he found out he has severe hip dysplasia, and will unlikely be able to walk by the time he is one-year-old.

He then set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the surgery, asking followers to donate to save the dog instead of giving him a present for his birthday, which lands on Friday.

He claimed the only other option was to put the dog down, which he was "extremely against".

Within 22 hours he had raised more than US$8,500, thanks largely to three separate donations totaling US$6,000 from "Jayden Smith:.

Justin meanwhile has not yet contributed any money to save his former pet of six months.

However Salvador insisted Bieber was not aware of the dog's condition, claiming he didn't want to bother the Sorry hitmaker because the dog wasn't his responsibility anymore.

Todd isn't the first pet Justin has dumped: in he handed his pet hamster PAC to a fan just after a Christmas concert in Georgia.

The following year a monkey that he'd been gifted was left behind in Germany after it was confiscated by customs officials after the popstar failed to produce the required papers.





