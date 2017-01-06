Boy George engages in anti-bisexual tirade on Twitter

Boy George took aim at George Michael's Aussie boyfriend but missed and ended up igniting a Twitter was with users claiming he is "biphobic".

The incident began when Boy George tweeted his scepticism about whether George Michael's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz's Twitter account was really hacked.

Within hours of Michael's death, messages started appearing on Fawaz's Twitter account saying that his boyfriend wanted to die and had tried many times before. He later said his account had been hacked.

In a since deleted tweet, Boy George wrote "Ok. 'My computer got hacked' is like 'I'm bisexual' or 'I'm sniffing because I have allergies'."

READ MORE:

• George Michael's boyfiend Fadi Fawaz caught up in sick Twitter hack

• Watch: Boy George walks out of Seven Sharp interview

My tweet was not directed at you? How big is your ego right now? Lot's of people use 'bisexual' when they really mean 'gay. https://t.co/zWfS3PMe86 — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) 2 January 2017

His comments were slammed by Twitter users who said that bisexual people deserve to be recognised just the same as all the other letters in LGBT+ and not to be derided as a joke.

Bi-phobic? Yeah, of course. Suck my bigot toe! :) — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) 2 January 2017

Boy George was unapologetic at first, stating that a lot of people use the term "bisexual" when they mean "gay".

Continued below.

Related Content Why vinyl records have made a comeback T-Pain will tour Auckland, Tauranga and Christchurch in 2017 James Corden mourns 'Carpool Karaoke' pioneer George Michael

My point completely but that doesn't mean some people are not genuinely bi. https://t.co/h3zFRzltwA — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) 2 January 2017

As more people piled on as he suggested only "dim" people would misinterpret his words, Boy George started to operate in damage control mode.

He then engaged in countless tweets, deciding to block those who attacked him.

Well, like pink news, you have done zero for gay rights. And you are ignorant, humourless and sooo BLOCKED! https://t.co/6NkIGlFsv5 — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) 4 January 2017

I'm Bore-phobic — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) 4 January 2017

Fadi Fawaz has not commented on Boy George's comments.

The incident comes several months after Boy George, real name George O'Dowd, got involved in a public spat with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

The singer stormed out of a video interview after Street asked about his past criminal charges. In that incident, he also took to Twitter to voice his anger, labelling it a "stinking interview".

Boy George is currently appearing on The New Celebrity Apprentice with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

- news.com.au