DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-gay advocates

Ellen DeGeneres has finally spoken out about controversial comments made by gospel singer Kim Burrell.

Burrell was due to perform with Pharrell Williams on Ellen's eponymous talk show on Thursday, but was disinvited after she did a Facebook live video where she called gay and lesbian people "perverts".

Williams still appeared on the show, and DeGeneres raised the topic at the end of their interview.



"I didn't think that it was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform," said DeGeneres.

READ MORE:

• Gospel singer calls homosexuality 'perverted' before appearance on Ellen

• Ellen DeGeneres tears up after receiving Presidential Medal of Freedom

Though Williams said that he still cared for Burrell, he went on to say: "There is no space, there's no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017".

DeGeneres, one of show business' most prominent LGBT+ personalities, spoke of having suffered "a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love". She voiced surprise that Burrell, as an African-American woman, would engage in prejudice.

"I don't want anyone to feel hurt because they are different," she said.



"The world is a beautiful place," Pharrell agreed. "But it doesn't work without inclusion and empathy."

Burrell made a statement about her comments after suffering intense online backlash, saying: "To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you because God loves you. But God hates the sin in you and me, anything that is against the nature of God."