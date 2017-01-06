Nicki Minaj confirms split with Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have apparently broken up.
Minaj tweeted Thursday : "To confirm, yes I am single."
Minaj added that she's focusing on her work and looking forward to sharing it soon.
Mill and Minaj were one of hip-hop's most prominent couples. They frequently performed together and could be seen courtside at NBA games. In 2015, she testified on Mill's behalf in a Philadelphia court in an effort to keep him out of jail over probation violations and promised to keep Mill in line. A defense lawyer also said at the time the couple seriously discussing marriage.
So far, Mill hasn't commented on the split.
