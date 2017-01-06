6:00am Fri 6 January
Nicki Minaj confirms split with Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have apparently broken up.

Minaj tweeted Thursday : "To confirm, yes I am single."

Minaj added that she's focusing on her work and looking forward to sharing it soon.

Mill and Minaj were one of hip-hop's most prominent couples. They frequently performed together and could be seen courtside at NBA games. In 2015, she testified on Mill's behalf in a Philadelphia court in an effort to keep him out of jail over probation violations and promised to keep Mill in line. A defense lawyer also said at the time the couple seriously discussing marriage.

So far, Mill hasn't commented on the split.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

