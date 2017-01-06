Country star Mel Tillis recovering from digestive disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) " Country music star Mel Tillis is receiving home care following surgery and treatment for a digestive disease.

Tillis' publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, says in a statement that the 84-year-old star was hospitalized in Nashville a year ago with diverticulitis and later underwent colon surgery. Grubb says Tillis is recovering at his home in Ocala, Florida, "where he is being cared for by nurses as needed and continued physical therapy."

Grubbs says Tillis is trying to get stronger and that "vitals are good and his sense of humor is very much intact."

Tillis is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2011.