Former Survivor: Gabon contestant Dan Kay dies 'unexpectedly' at 40

By News Corp Australia Network, Staff writers

Former Survivor: Gabon contestant Dan Kay died "unexpectedly" on New Year's Eve. Photo / CBS
Former Survivor: Gabon contestant Dan Kay died "unexpectedly" on New Year's Eve at just 40 years of age.

Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

Kay, a lawyer from Massachusetts, lasted 21 days on his 2008 Survivor season before being voted off the island.

The show's longtime host Jeff Probst tweeted his condolences for the "sudden loss", writing, "The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family."

Gabon's second runner-up Jessica "Sugar" Kiper took to Facebook to say her thoughts were with Kay's family.

According to Kay's obituary, he was "known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail and strong work ethic.

"In his free time, he enjoyed running, skiing, listening to music, and attending Crossway Christian Church. Dan had a smile that could light up a room. His desire to be challenged and his quest for adventure lead to his participation on the reality show, Survivor."

During the show, Kay described himself as an "athletic kid growing up."

The devout Christian - who had a 'Carpe Diem' tattoo on his arm - was also a father of two young children, Reese Elizabeth and Jackson "Jax" Russell-Reid.

- news.com.au

