Former Survivor: Gabon contestant Dan Kay dies 'unexpectedly' at 40

By News Corp Australia Network, Staff writers

Former Survivor: Gabon contestant Dan Kay died "unexpectedly" on New Year's Eve at just 40 years of age.

Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

Kay, a lawyer from Massachusetts, lasted 21 days on his 2008 Survivor season before being voted off the island.

The show's longtime host Jeff Probst tweeted his condolences for the "sudden loss", writing, "The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family."

Gabon's second runner-up Jessica "Sugar" Kiper took to Facebook to say her thoughts were with Kay's family.

According to Kay's obituary, he was "known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail and strong work ethic.

I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family. — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) January 4, 2017

"In his free time, he enjoyed running, skiing, listening to music, and attending Crossway Christian Church. Dan had a smile that could light up a room. His desire to be challenged and his quest for adventure lead to his participation on the reality show, Survivor."

During the show, Kay described himself as an "athletic kid growing up."

Continued below.

Related Content Meghan Markle's family speak out on romance with Prince Harry - and reveal she's introduced him to dad Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is dragging out the divorce to 'punish' her Kylie Jenner will no longer post online after sex details posted accidentally

His obituary describes his hobbies as "running, skiing, listening to music, and attending Crossway Christian Church."

More from Spy:

• Meryl Streep to farewell Carrie, Debbie

• Brad 'terrified public will learn truth'

The devout Christian - who had a 'Carpe Diem' tattoo on his arm - was also a father of two young children, Reese Elizabeth and Jackson "Jax" Russell-Reid.

- news.com.au