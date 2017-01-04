Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is dragging out the divorce to 'punish' her

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp is delaying divorce proceedings to "punish" her.

The 30-year-old actress has accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star from dragging out their court case.

READ MORE:

• Is this Kim Crossman's new man?

• The most searched actress of 2016

Court documents filed by Amber's attorney Pierce O'Donnell features a statement from the Magic Mike XXL star where she writes, "Johnny seems to wish to prolong this proceeding as a means of punishing me ... I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now."

O'Donnell also called for "the prompt dissolution of marriage" whilst alleging Depp "frustrated the final settlement of this matter at every turn through his relentless, mean-spirited campaign against Heard".

In the documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, O'Donnell adds: "Indeed, if [Depp] were truly interested in settlement (rather than in perpetuating his feud with [Heard] and forcing her to pay attorneys' fees), he would have devoted his efforts to completing the required two forms of settlement, which still lack complete signatures from his attorneys, and would have cooperated in other actions required by the DPM [Deal Point Memorandum], rather than wasting the resources of the Court with this bad faith request."

It comes after Johnny claimed Amber is seeking more money in their settlement in order to "extend her fifteen minutes of fame".

Legal documents submitted by Johnny state: "Amber is now courting renewed media attention with this unnecessary Request for Order. Her application is not only a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame but also a waste of the Court's limited time and resources and an embarrassing grab for addition and unwarranted attorney's fees."

Whilst Amber claimed: "I have been committed to a quick resolution of this matter so that I can be divorced from [Depp]."

-Bang! Showbiz