Why Hugh Jackman is 'hesitating' to make a movie with Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is desperate for Deadpool and Wolverine to star in a movie together, but Hugh Jackman's not on board...well, not yet.

The problem? Jackman has said that the upcoming Wolverine movie Logan, due out in March, will be his last time playing the clawed character.

"It just feels like this is the perfect way to go out," Jackman said about the film last year.

Despite that announcement, Reynolds started floating the idea of a crossover movie late last year.

"I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together," Reynolds said to EW.

"What we're gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I'm going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line."

The movie would most likely be a hit at the box office, but that's not the only reason Reynolds is keen to make it happen.

"Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings," he said.

"Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but [because] I genuinely love the guy."

So what does Hugh Jackman have to say about the potential movie?

"I'm hesitating," Jackman said to Variety.

"Because I could totally see how that's the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong."

Reynolds isn't giving up that easily though.

"I have no idea if I can change his mind," he said to Variety. "It's the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one."

