Hunt for the Wildereople the number one movie at the New Zealand box office in 2016

By Ethan Sills

Now that 2016 has drawn to a close, it's time to look at New Zealand's top movies of the year - and number one will come as no surprise to anyone.

According to figures from Box Office Mojo, Hunt for the Wilderpeople easily topped the box office for 2016, earning $12.4 million to become the highest-grossing local movie of all time.

The Taika Waititi-directed picture starred Sam Neill and Julian Dennison and has proved a success overseas, raking in $33 million at the global box office on a budget of just $3.6 million.

The story of Ricky Baker was not the only success this year. After a 13 year wait, Dory and friends swam their way into the number two spot: Pixar's Finding Dory managed to find $7.2 million at the box office, making it the biggest animated film of the year.

It was joined in the top 10 by The Secret Life of Pets, which currently sits at number 10 with $4.4 million. It just beat out fellow talking-animal movie Zootopia, which sits at 11th place with $3.8 million.

Anyone hoping to see the end of superhero movies any time soon may be disappointed by the list. Four comic book movies made the list, with the critically derived Suicide Squad beating Deadpool, Captain America and Batman v Superman to earn $5.5 million and come in third.

It may not stay there for long though. Rogue One, the latest in the Star Wars franchise, has earned $5.3 million in the three weeks it has been in cinemas.

Another recent release is also on track for success. Disney's Pacific princess Moana has already sailed into 17th place in its first week with $2.8 million, already besting the likes of X:Men Apocalypse, which earned $2.76 million across its entire box office run.

The Harry Potter franchise also returned to the box office after several years away, though the adventures of Newt Scamander have not done as well as past movies.

Racking up $4.6 million at the box office, Fantastic Beasts takes ninth place, but it's still not even close to the $8.7 million Deathly Hallows Part Two earned when it became the highest grossing movie of 2011.

Some of the big movies to just miss out on the Top 10 include Bridget Jones' Baby ($3.56m), Doctor Strange ($3.36m) and The Revenant ($3.09m) which came in at 12th, 13th and 16th respectively.

Top 10 Movies at the NZ Box Office 2016

1. Hunt for the Wilderpeople: $12,474,830

2. Finding Dory: $7,250,865

3. Suicide Squad: $5,571,357

4. Rogue One: $5,368,985

5. Deadpool: $5,199,653

6. Captain America: Civil War: $4,996,748

7. The Jungle Book: $4,972,756

8. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: $4,693,565

9. Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them: $4,611,343

10. The Secret Life of Pets: $4,416,173