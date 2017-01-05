Ryan Reynolds is open to exploring Deadpool's pansexual identity in future films

To fans of the Marvel comic books, irreverent antihero Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, is a proud "pansexual" - a word that translates, according to the Oxford Dictionary, as "Not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity".

Writer Gerry Duggan has previously described the character as "ominisexual" and as "ready and willing to do anything with a pulse", while Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza has suggested that Wilson's sexual preferences are ever-changing, and not restricted to one particular gender.

@JD_Boucher tell the kids I have a tumblr at http://t.co/3oqk20yd8F and I'll keep everyone up to date on his omnisexual exploits. — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) December 4, 2013

In Tim Miller's 2016 film however, the character - played by Ryan Reynolds - seemed more than content with his relationship with girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin).

But Reynolds has now hinted that he'd be happy to explore other sides of Wilson's sexuality, telling Variety that he wouldn't "rule out" a future boyfriend for the character.

"What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else," he explained. "I think that could be played up more. He's an outsider in every way, shape, and form."

Later on in the interview he implied that, just because the movie incarnation of Deadpool is unquestionably devoted to Vanessa, it doesn't necessarily follow that he must be straight.

"The only thing that you have to consider going forward is, 'Are we being faithful to the canon that we nurtured and created?'," he said. "One of those things is that Deadpool is in love with Vanessa. Deadpool isn't in love with Vanessa just because she's a woman. He's in love with Vanessa because he loves her."

Reynolds also suggested that the fact that the original film was banned in China, where audiences (or at least distributors and censors) are less accepting of on-screen same-sex relationships, may also now play in the movie's favour.

"That's not really a problem for us, because we were banned in China," he said, discussing how the pressure to appeal to international markets can restrict filmmakers. "We were rated 'F*** you!' in China."

A Deadpool sequel is currently in the works, with David Leitch set to direct. Miller, who was originally attached to the project, left after a reported disagreement about the film's tone and direction.

The sequel is expected to shoot this year, and will be released in 2018.

This article was originally published by The Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK