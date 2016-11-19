Kylie Jenner will no longer post online after sex details posted accidentally

Kylie Jenner will no longer be "posting personally" on her app after an unapproved post was published detailing her sex life with boyfriend Tyga.

The 19-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news with her followers that she would no longer be writing her own posts on thekyliejenner.com, as she strongly denied having any involvement in a "very personal post" about her relationship with the 27-year-old rapper.

She tweeted: "Hey guys from now on I won't be posting personally on my app anymore ... a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.

I'm sorry and I know we will figure something out so we can all be satisfied Love You (sic)".

She also tweeted that her app would now be run by her "team and friends", but later deleted it. The deleted message read: "It will strictly be just from my team and my friends keeping you guys updated."

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:09am PST

The app post in question - which told her fans to "spice things up with lingerie, toys, and massages" - has since been deleted, and the team behind Kylie's app also took to social media to share their "sincere" apologies for the mishap.

They wrote: "To Kylie's fans: This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie's app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie's words, was not Kylie's idea and had not been sent to her for approval.

"We'd like to sincerely apologise to Kylie for this mistake and the fans because it was never our intention to misrepresent Kylie and Kylie's voice.

"We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again. (sic)"

-Bang! Showbiz