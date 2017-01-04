Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt is 'terrified the public will learn the truth' about their marriage

Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of being "terrified the public will learn the truth" about their marriage.

The Maleficent actress - who split from the 53-year-old star in September amid reports he had "got physical" with their eldest son Maddox - has filed documents agreeing with Pitt's request legal paperwork relating to their split should be kept private, but took a swipe at her estranged husband within the paperwork.

After Brad filed documents last month that accused Angelina of compromising the privacy of their brood - Maddox, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

He alleged she "appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest and she is attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children," the actress has slammed his statements as audacious.

According to TMZ, who obtained the documents which had been filed by the 41-year-old beauty's lawyer Laura Wasser, the paperwork accused Brad of lashing out because he's "terrified that the public will learn the truth."

The documents claim the Tree of Life star is trying to "deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties' children."

And though the FBI and Los Angeles' Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) closed investigations into Brad, determining no action was needed following his alleged row with Maddox, the documents suggested the actor wanted their divorce to be private in order to avoid details of their probes being made public.

The paperwork said: "There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse."

-Bang! Showbiz