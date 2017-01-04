Apple to launch 'Theatre Mode', an app so you can text at the movies

Can't go two hours without sending a text, even when you're at the movies? Well, Apple's latest update may just be the thing you're looking for.

A number of tweets hit the web last week that say an iOS 10.3 beta is scheduled to debut January 10.

Sources also believe the software will include a 'Theatre Mode' presented as a popcorn shaped icon that dims the display and disables features to make devices suitable for movie theatres.

The news was leaked by Sonny Dickson on Twitter last Saturday, who is known for sharing inside Apple details.

The rumoured iOS 10.3 update, and whether it will really feature a Theatre Mode, has not yet been confirmed.

However, AppleInsider explains that the new mode could "quickly disable sound systems and haptic feedback, block incoming calls and message and reduce initial screen brightness during a movie".

The new function could be similar to the iPhone's 'Do Not Disturb' feature that mutes alerts when activated.

Apple also owns a patent for 'Theatre Mode', which it had published in 2012. The patent doesn't list 'Theatre Mode', but describes similar technology that would be automatically activated by specific GPS coordinates and cellular triangulation.

"While the user is in the movie theatre, the mobile device deactivates its cellular communications interface and/or automatically sets the device to a silent mode,' reads the patent published in 2012.

"When the user leaves the movie theatre, the portable device enables phone communications and/or restores the ringer setting to the setting utilized prior to the device's deactivation.'

"Hence, a theatre owner or operator may feasibly charge additional in the way of ticket price (or offer as a free incentive) the feature of 'no cell phone interruptions' during certain movies."

The app will be of welcome relief to anyone who has always struggled with their desire to spend $17 on a movie and then spend the whole time not actually watching it.

- Daily Mail