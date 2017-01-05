T-Pain will tour Auckland, Tauranga and Christchurch in 2017

T-Pain's previous tour down under was cancelled because he never received payment but now it looks like someone has found some spare change, because the American rapper has announced he'll tour Australia and New Zealand in 2017.

The auto-tune pioneer will embark on an eleven-date tour starting January 21 in Perth, The Daily Mail reports.

A recently released statement stated: 'The Grammy Award winner will be treating audiences to floor-filling DJ sets, with a few special on stage surprises thrown in for good measure.'

The mention of on stage 'surprises' will likely start the guest performance rumour mill. Previous collaborators who might fit the bill include Lil Wayne, Kanye, Snoop, Wiz Khalifa, Pitbull, Mariah Carey, Ludacris, Ne-Yo, Lily Allen, DJ Khaleda and 50 Cent.

T-Pain will start off in Perth and play a handful of Australian dates before heading to New Zealand where he's expected to play in Auckland, Tauranga and Christchurch.

The In Love With A Stripper singer took a break from music in 2013 due to a reported fight with depression.

The rapper became widely known for his creative use of the 'auto-tune' vocal pitch-shifting effect.

He is currently preparing for the release of his new album Stoicville: The Phoenix.

