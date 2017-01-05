Nielsen's top programs for Dec. 26-Jan. 1

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NFL Football: Green Bay vs. Detroit, NBC, 23.82 million.
2. CFP Semifinal Pregame: Washington vs. Alabama, ESPN, 18.92 million.
3. NFL Football: Detroit vs. Dallas, ESPN, 18.61 million.
4. CFP Semifinal: Washington vs. Alabama, ESPN, 18.397 million.
5. CFP Semifinal: Ohio State vs. Clemson, ESPN, 18.396 million.
6. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-kick," NBC, 15.96 million.
7. "College Football Bowl Studio" (Saturday, 6:56 p.m. EST), ESPN, 15.67 million.
8. "College Football Bowl Studio" (Saturday, 6:38 p.m. EST), ESPN, 15.09 million.
9. "Football Night in America," NBC, 11.724 million.
10. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.719 million.
11. "New Year's Rockin' Eve"(10 p.m. EST), ABC, 11.56 million.
12. Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida State, ESPN, 11.47 million.
13. "The OT," Fox, 11.25 million.
14. "College Football Bowl Studio" (Saturday, 2:56 p.m. EST), ESPN, 9.79 million.
15. "College Football Bowl Studio" (Saturday, 10:32 p.m. EST), ESPN, 9.78 million.
16. "NCIS," CBS, 9.49 million.
17. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 9.23 million.
18. "The Kennedy Center Honors," CBS, 8.62 million.
19. "The Mick," Fox, 8.58 million.
20. "College Football Bowl Studio" (Friday, 7:58 p.m. EST), ESPN, 7.32 million.
