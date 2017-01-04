Audio of Emma Watson singing from Beauty and the Beast leaked online

Avid Disney lovers have been sent into a frenzy after a snippet of Emma Watson's new take on Belle was released to the world.

Watson, best known as Hermione Granger from Harry Potter, is playing the Disney princess in the upcoming live action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

While the movie is being closely guarded like many Disney films, the first snippet of Watson singing has been posted online.

A Belle doll plays out a short snippet of the Harry Potter star singing the classic song Something There. The fan who found the toy posted a clip of the audio to Instagram after making the discovery.

The British beauty's sweet and soothing vocals are clearly heard in the preview clip as she croons out in character: 'True that he's no Prince Charming, but there's something in him that I simply didn't see.'

However the leaked audio has appeared to divide Disney lovers, who took to the Instagram post to express mixed reviews.

One fan gushed: 'This is so beautiful! I'm so excited!' while another called it 'spectacular' - before a less than impressed fan disagreed by deeming the clip 'disappointing'.

Meanwhile another fan of the film acknowledged that the actress had made the song more modern to match the new interpretation of the film, writing: 'Interesting take on it from what I hear.'

Anticipation is high for the movie, with the first trailer breaking the then-record for most views in 24 hours, getting over 127 million.

The live-action remake of the 1991 Disney classic, directed by Bill Condon, is set for release on March 30.

