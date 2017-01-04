Jenny McCarthy has slammed Mariah Carey over her New Year's Eve performance

Jenny McCarthy has slammed Mariah Carey over her disastrous New Year's Eve performance saying the star is now just making excuses when the truth is, "her voice is not there anymore".

McCarthy co-hosted 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' where Carey performed so badly her appearance quickly went viral and earned her a slew of criticism from fans and industry players.

However, the singer is blaming technical issues and is reportedly furious at Dick Clark Productions for letting her get on stage with "dodgy" ear pieces.

She's said to be launching a full investigation and suspects "foul play" was at work in an attempt to sabotage her performance for ratings.

But speaking on her Sirius XM show, McCarthy slammed Carey's claims as "unfair and bulls***".

"I think Mariah was nervous as hell. I think she chose really tough songs to try to sing along with. I think Emotions, that song, I mean her voice is not there anymore. I don't think there is a problem with her inner ears. I just don't. I think she used it as an excuse," McCarthy said.

Dick Clark Productions has called Carey's allegations "defamatory, outrageous and, frankly, absurd".

McCarthy adds that any sympathy she had for Carey stopped "the moment she accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance".

"Now I do understand our egos of course want to blame everyone but itself for mistakes. If Dick Clark were alive today, I guarantee he would be on air right now fighting back. He's not, so I'm going to ... I have never seen a production company more supportive of their musical guests. So for her to defame them was so incredibly insulting for the group of people who work their balls off preparing and rehearsing," McCarthy said.

She also pointed out that Carey's dancers managed to hear the music and keep dancing without any issue.

"Mariah didn't do a sound check. She did whatever you would call like a dance move rehearsal holding her gold microphone, and she stood off to the side of the stage while she had a stand-in do a sound check," she said.

McCarthy's husband, Donnie Wahlberg also weighed in, adding: "The buck stops with the artist" and that the performance was "the perfect end of a year of no one taking accountability."

