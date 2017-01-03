Thor: Ragnarok is the biggest superhero mystery of 2017

By David Betancourt

Marvel Studios' God of Thunder has yet to send us a new theatrical bolt from the blue.

Of all the cinematic superhero offerings this year will bring -- including Logan, Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Justice League, Thor: Ragnarok remains the only one that has yet to release a trailer.

Over the summer, Marvel Studios released a quick and funny video during San Diego Comic Con featuring Chris Hemsworth explaining why Thor was absent from Captain America: Civil War, but other than that, we've seen nothing new in regards to the character.

With so many superhero trailers being released in 2016, perhaps Marvel Studios thought it would be best to hold off on releasing any new looks at Thor: Ragnarok because the film won't arrive in theatres until later this year.

Another reason could be the high-profile gamma-radiated and green co-star who will fight alongside (or against?) Thor in Ragnarok, the Incredible Hulk. A CGI character with such a big role is probably quite time-consuming in the editing process and perhaps the Hulk's parts in Ragnarok are still being tweaked.

The only thing we know so far about the Hulk's presence in Thor: Ragnarok is that Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and that the Hulk's body armour from the Planet Hulk story from the pages of Marvel Comics (in which the Hulk becomes a warrior/champion on a distant planet) will appear. (This, too, was revealed at San Diego Comic Con.)

The Hulk's armour reveal so far is the biggest inside look we've had into Thor: Ragnarok, but it brings about more questions for the movie, such as:

- How much of the Planet Hulk story can you fit into a movie that isn't an Incredible Hulk movie? This is Thor's movie, after all.

- Now that Natalie Portman is no longer a part of the Thor movie franchise, will there be any romance? Will actress Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie fill a romantic void?

- Will Thor go on a mission to find the Hulk? If so, will they be allies? Enemies? One of the most fun moments for fans in the first Avengers movie was when Thor and the Hulk traded punches with each other, a nod to the many times in the comics these two went at it to see who was the strongest there is in the Marvel universe. Can a movie featuring Thor and the Hulk provide another round of blows?

- Will this be the last Thor movie? This is the third movie in the franchise, after Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013). Will Ragnarok and the next two Avengers movies be it for Hemsworth as Thor?

- Could this movie be a rebirth for the Hulk movie franchise, assuming Marvel Studios (who controls Thor) could work out a deal with Universal (who controls the Hulk) similar to the one they did with Sony to make Spider-Man: Homecoming? Also, is Thor: Ragnarok the start of a new movie format for Marvel, one that has the feel of Marvel Team-Up comic books from the 70s and 80s?

Perhaps only Mjolnir knows. Until then, we continue to wait for our first look at Thor: Ragnarok.

- Washington Post