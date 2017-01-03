Azealia Banks blasts Sia for criticising her 'traditional African religion'

Azealia Banks has blasted Sia as a "pompous white b****".

The controversial rapper was furious when the Cheap Thrills singer slammed her for sharing footage of a blood covered closet which she claimed to use for sacrificing chickens for witchcraft.

Sia tweeted: "Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest s**t I've ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard (sic)."

Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I've ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard. — sia (@Sia) December 30, 2016

However, Azealia posted Sia's tweet on Instagram and wrote: "And your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest face I've ever seen that must be why you hide it all the time.

"Have some f****** respect for my f****** traditional African religion you pompous white b****".

She then declared: "this is your first warning".

However, the posts have since been removed and replaced with one message which read: "Stop apologising. No more explanations (sic)."

She then added a picture of herself and captioned it:

"Witch-witch-Witch-witch-Witch-witch-Witch-witch-Witch-witch-Witch-witch-Witch-witch-Witch-witch" - it has also been deleted since.

Sia took to Twitter after Azealia shared videos of herself cleaning out the bloodstained closet on her Instagram story.

Warning: This clip contains explicit language and footage which may be upsetting for some.



Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she's been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw — AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016

Azealia said: "The amount of crap that's about to come off my floor right now, guys, oh my god. Three years' worth of brujería. Yes, you know, I gotta scrape all this s**t up.

"Real witches do real things. Blood stains the wall (sic)."