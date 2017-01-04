8:28am Wed 4 January
Country star Sam Hunt is engaged to longtime girlfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) " Country star Sam Hunt released a romantic new song apologizing to his longtime girlfriend, but she has accepted more than his apology.

A representative for the "Break Up in a Small Town" singer confirmed Tuesday that Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are engaged. On Sunday, he released a new song called "Drinkin' Too Much" in which he said he was sorry for revealing details of their relationship in his songs.

The Georgia-born singer started writing songs for other country artists before breaking out on his 2014 debut platinum-selling album, "Montevallo," which features the hit songs "House Party" and "Leave the Night On."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

