The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 1, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Assassin's Creed Identity, Ubisoft

4. NBA 2K17, 2K

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Moji Maker, AppMoji, Inc.

7. Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Young Horses, Inc.

8. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

9. Alto's Adventure, Snowman

10. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

4. YouTube - Watch and Share Vide...Google, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. 8 Ball Pool, Miniclip.com

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Fitbit, Fitbit, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Octodad: Dadliest CatchYoung Horses, Inc.

3. musical.ly - your video social community!, Xiao Fong

4. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Assassin's Creed Identity, Ubisoft

7. Moji MakerAppMoji, Inc.

8. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

9. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

10. NBA 2K17, 2K

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

4. Geometry Dash World, RobTop Games AB

5. Hot Wheels: Race Off, Hutch Games Ltd

6. Rolling Sky, Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

10. Subway Surfers, Kiloo

