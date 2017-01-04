NEW YORK (AP) " Fox News star Megyn Kelly is headed to NBC News, her publicist says.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
NEW YORK (AP) " Fox News star Megyn Kelly is headed to NBC News, her publicist says.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 04 Jan 2017 07:59:40 Processing Time: 34ms