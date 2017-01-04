Maine cops make use of 70s rock hit in winter safety message

BANGOR, Maine (AP) " Police in Bangor, Maine, are making use of a 1970s progressive rock hit by Manfred Mann's Earth Band to encourage people to clear the snow off their cars before driving.

Sgt. Tim Cotton posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the group's song "Blinded By The Light" can serve as a reminder of how dangerous it is to drive with vision obscured by snow.

He says he thought of re-naming the song "Blinded By The White" to make the point. He says it's a "crude attempt to connect the rock 'n' roll classic to one of our local problems."

Bruce Springsteen originally wrote and recorded "Blinded By The Light" for a 1973 record. Manfred Mann covered it in 1977, and their version was a worldwide hit that became a radio staple.

___

This story has been corrected to say the Facebook post was Tuesday, not Monday.