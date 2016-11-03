Carrie Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, breaks her silence

Carrie Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, has broken her silence after the death of her mum and grandma.

The 24-year-old actress shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her as a child with Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds and thanked fans for their support after the deaths of both stars last week.

"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," Lourd wrote.

"There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

Lourd, who is also an actress and appears on the show Scream Queens, is Fisher's only child from her relationship with Bryan Lourd that ended in 1994 when he left the Star Wars actress for another man.

After Carrie Fisher's death, her brother Todd Fisher said that Billie Lourd will be well looked after financially.

"We want her to have whatever she wants," he said to NY Daily News, "Carrie wanted that."

"As far as mum and I are concerned, she gets whatever she wants. There is a trust set up. But we're all pretty well off."

- news.com.au