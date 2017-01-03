6:22am Tue 3 January
'Rogue One' tops box office for third straight weekend

NEW YORK (AP) " The "Star Wars" spinoff "Rogue One" has led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3 million over the four-day New Year's weekend.

The success of "Rogue One" has only further cemented a record year for the Walt Disney Co., which ran up more than $2.7 billion in domestic ticket sales in 2016 and accounted for more than 25 percent of the market. "Rogue One" has grossed about $440 million in North America and nearly $800 million globally.

In its second week of release, the animated "Sing," from Universal Pictures, again trailed in second with $56.4 million

Some Oscar contenders are also packing theaters. The Los Angeles musical "La La Land" grossed $12.3 million. And Denzel Washington's August Wilson adaption, "Fences," made $12.7 million.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

