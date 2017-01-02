Ed Sheeran reveals he'll release new music later this week

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

After a year off, the 23-year-old singer posted a video on Twitter in which he revealed to fans that he'll be releasing new music later this week.

Sheeran's last album was X which he released in 2014. It featured hits including Sing, Photograph and Thinking Out Loud.

After touring the album around the world for more than a year, Sheeran announced in December 2015 that he was going to take a break.

"I'm taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I've had such an amazing ride over the last 5 years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes so I'm taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed.

"To my family and friends, if you love me you will understand me buggering off for a bit, to my fans, the 3rd album is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far. See you all next autumn, and thank you for being amazing. Ed x".

Sheeran kept a relatively low profile in 2016 but made headlines last month when Princess Beatrice accidentally cut his face with a sword during a celebrity-filled party.

According to The Sun, the royal had grabbed a sword after soldier-turned-singer James Blunt, 42, joked that he would love to become a Sir.

But as the Princess said "arise Sir James", she is believed to have misjudged the weight of the blade and had no idea Sheeran was standing right behind her.

Sheeran, who was at the party with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, was taken to hospital for treatment to a gash under his eye.

Princess Beatrice was said to be "inconsolable".

