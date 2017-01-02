Two dead, two injured in violent shooting outside Meek Mill concert in US

By News Corp Australia Network, staff writers, AP

Twopeople have been killed and two others injured in a shooting following the US concert of Nicki Minaj's boyfriend, rapper Meek Mill.

Wallingford Police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Oakdale Theatre in Connecticut late on Friday.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Cheryl Bradley identified the deceased as 31-year-old Travis Ward and 20-year-old Jaquan Graves, both of New Haven.

#PressPlay: Shots rang out at a #MeekMill concert at the #OakdaleTheater in Wallingford Connecticut...we will keep you posted on the story pic.twitter.com/7mKTlKK1jN — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 31, 2016

She says the incident doesn't appear to be directly related to the rapper.

Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Ms Bradley says it appears they weren't directly involved.

No one is in custody. Authorities didn't immediately release suspect information.

Huge police presence including Wallingford, Cheshire, Meriden PD at Oakdale Theater after earlier shooting pic.twitter.com/O79OtoobKD — Adam Rivers (@adamrivers) December 31, 2016

The Oakdale was closing when the shooting occurred.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, was recently under house arrest after violating probation for the fourth time in eight years. He and Nicki Minaj are dating.

- news.com.au