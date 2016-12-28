George Michael's boyfiend Fadi Fawaz caught up in sick Twitter hack

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

George Michael's boyfriend has said a hacker was responsible for a series of tweets that claimed the singer wanted to die and had previously tried to take his own life.

Fadi Fawaz, 43, found long-term boyfriend Michael dead in his bed at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, after going to wake him on Christmas morning.

Today posts on Fawaz's Twitter account claimed Michael had "tried numbers of time to kill himself many times" and had "finally managed".

But Fawaz denied writing the tweets, saying the account had been hacked and has since been deleted.

Fawaz today told Mirror Online today: "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed.

"It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things."

A series of tweets this morning read: "Not sure who that nasty close friend of George but i was in relationship (sic) with george micheal till i found him dead in bed.

"The only thing George wanted is to DIE. He tried numbers of time to kill himself many times...

"And finally he managed...

"We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day..."

Fawaz also posted an emotional message as his last tweet of 2016.

He tweeted a picture of a glittered middle finger and wrote: "I hate you 2016 from the bottom of my heart. X"

The tweets come after reports emerged that police will be speaking to him as part of their investigation into the singer's death.

A friend close to the Michael told the Daily Star: "We've been told the police will be looking to speak to Fadi this week, either at his home or in Pangbourne Police Station.

"They have given him a few days to grieve for his loss, but are now keen to try and find out what part, if any, drugs may have played in George's death while the circumstances are still fresh in Fadi's mind.

"There's a strong suspicion that this was drug related, so officers will be keen to ascertain who may have been supplying any drugs to George."

It emerged on Friday that tests will be carried out to see whether drugs contributed to Michael's death after a post-mortem examination proved "inconclusive".

Thames Valley Police confirmed further tests - likely to include a toxicology report - would be carried out to establish what caused the singer's sudden death.

The 53-year-old's publicist announced on Christmas Day that Michael had died from heart failure.

But, in a statement released today, police said further tests could take "several weeks", meaning the cause is still unknown.

I will never stop missing you George the kind and the most beautiful man ever. Xxx A photo posted by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:53am PST

Among the range of tests carried out after inconclusive post-mortem examinations is a toxicology report which looks at blood and tissue to establish whether any toxic substances contributed to the death.

The test - which can take between six to eight weeks to complete - looks at prescription drugs, illegal drugs, alcohol and any other chemical substances which the toxicologist has been instructed to test for.

Police added that the sudden death was still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

But the revelations mean a full inquest is likely to be held into Michael's death, because no natural cause of death has been established.

And it seems that Michael will have two funerals in the New Year to allow family, friends and fans to mourn his passing.

It has been rumoured that his close friend and fellow pop star Elton John could perform at his funeral.

The duo famously performed Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me together in 1991.

A Thames Valley Police statement said: "The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.

"Thames Valley Police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner. Mr Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

Michael's chart influence is being reinforced in the days after his death, as some sales and streams of his beloved music surged by 5625%.

A number of the late pop superstar's albums and songs have reentered the charts, 35 years after he formed the famous duo Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley.

From Wham! to his global career as a solo artist, George sold 100 million records worldwide before his untimely death

Five more of George's albums were also found in the top 100, including his last Wham! record, The Final, which reached 40, and 2014's Symphonica, now at 73.

In the Official Singles Chart, Careless Whisper placed just outside the top 40 at number 44.

Meanwhile, heartbroken Fadi released one of the singles from never-before-heard 1990s album Trojan Souls on Twitter.

The lost love song, called This Kind of Love, has sparked fierce debate with some pushing for its release and others trying to protect George's legacy.

Wham! co-founder Andrew tweeted to indicate his stance, insisting that George was extremely considered about his songs and would not want anyone to finish it for him.

"No, #GM [George Michael] controlled all his output. I, nor anyone else have the right to transgress that principle," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, in response to a bid for the song's special posthumous release.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

