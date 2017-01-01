How celebrities celebrated the New Year

Celebs across the country have posted photographs on social media as they rang in the New Year.

From top shelf bubbles to low key beaches, glam parties to camping holidays - the photos reveal the New Years of the rich and famous.

US ACTRESS EMMY ROSSUM



Happy New Year from New Zealand aka the future!!!! A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:30am PST

RACHEL HUNTER



DAN CARTER



My New Year's eve is a bit different to what I'm used to. Thank you 2016 you've been great but can't wait for 2017. Happy NY everyone, be safe A photo posted by Dan Carter (@dancarter_) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:41am PST

TONI STREET



NYE with my New Plymouth gals, friends since we were 12! #besties #hometown A photo posted by Toni Street (@tonimstreet) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:15pm PST

ANIKA MOA



Mama's night out. Happy new years! Love us. A photo posted by Anika Moa (@anikamoa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:58pm PST

ANGELA BLOOMFIELD



#newyear A photo posted by Angela Houston (@angebloomfield) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:52pm PST

HONOR CARTER



Au Revoir 2016! Onwards and upwards to 2017 Best wishes to you all #happynewyear A photo posted by Honor Carter (@honorcarter) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:31pm PST

MICHELLE BLANCHARD



Us for #2017 A photo posted by Michelle Blanchard (@michelleblanchardnz) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:28pm PST

- NZ Herald