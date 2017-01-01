11:51am Sun 1 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

How celebrities celebrated the New Year

Celebs across the country have posted photographs on social media as they rang in the New Year.

From top shelf bubbles to low key beaches, glam parties to camping holidays - the photos reveal the New Years of the rich and famous.

US ACTRESS EMMY ROSSUM

Happy New Year from New Zealand aka the future!!!!

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on

RACHEL HUNTER

DAN CARTER

TONI STREET

NYE with my New Plymouth gals, friends since we were 12! #besties #hometown

A photo posted by Toni Street (@tonimstreet) on

ANIKA MOA

Mama's night out. Happy new years! Love us.

A photo posted by Anika Moa (@anikamoa) on

ANGELA BLOOMFIELD

#newyear

A photo posted by Angela Houston (@angebloomfield) on

HONOR CARTER

Au Revoir 2016! Onwards and upwards to 2017 Best wishes to you all #happynewyear

A photo posted by Honor Carter (@honorcarter) on

MICHELLE BLANCHARD

Us for #2017

A photo posted by Michelle Blanchard (@michelleblanchardnz) on

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 01 Jan 2017 11:51:54 Processing Time: 726ms