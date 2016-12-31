Kiwi classics to make your NYE soundtrack

Stuck for inspiration on classic tunes for your New Year's soundtrack tonight?

NZ on Screen has come to your assistance, releasing its top 10 legendary party anthems.

The list includes Kiwi classics Bliss by Th' Dudes, Why Does Love Do This To Me by The Exponents, For Today by the Netherworld Dancing Toys, Electric Dream by Shapeshifter, I See Red by Split Enz, There is No Depression in New Zealand by Blam Blam Blam, April Sun in Cuba by Dragon and Trippin' By Push Push.

And for those who want some longer form TV viewing, two documentaries make the list.

Ten Guitars is a look at Englebert Humperdinck's the list - a song which has been adopted as a Kiwi party favourite.

Pokarekare Ana - A Maori Love Song documentary also makes the NZ on Screen list.

As Kiwi bars are set to be packed out tonight, NZ on Screen Content Director Irene Gardiner wrote of Bliss - which has become a party anthem in the 36 years since its release: "With a chorus to do any football terrace proud, the final single from Th' Dudes has become one of the great Kiwi drinking songs - though it was written in Sydney to parody hard-drinking pub crowds, and the lyrics namecheck local landmarks and luxuries unavailable back in NZ.

"The video, shot in the booze-barn like Cricketers' Arms in Wellington, captures the raw essence of the song as it showcases the excitement of the band's live show, and offers a snapshot of bar culture in early 80s New Zealand."

The Exponents' anthem Why Does Love Do This To Me will tonight be performed to thousands of revellers by the Jordan Luck Band at Rhythm and Vines near Gisborne tonight.

Gardiner wrote of the Kiwi classic: "This infectious song about the heartache of love took Jordan Luck roughly five minutes to write, in an east London squat.

"Desite its unlikely origins and subject matter, it has become an enduring NZ sports singalong (rivalling Dave Dobbyn's Loyal for unofficial national anthem status)."

- NZ Herald