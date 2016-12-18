Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen and actress wife Isla Fisher touch down in New Zealand

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen and his actress wife, Isla Fisher, are ushering in the New Year in New Zealand.

The celebrity couple arrived in the country earlier this week after spending time in Fisher's native Australia.

They are understood to be staying at an Auckland hotel along with their three children.

Another epic #doubleloveheart #gratitude A photo posted by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:35pm PST

Earlier this week, Fisher posted an Instagram photo of herself and an unidentified snowman in the Southern Alps.

She also posted a photo of the famous Cardrona Bra Fence in the South Island, commenting: "I do hope this orgy is going to be fun!"

Cohen and Fisher are just the latest celebrities to visit in what has been a star-studded month for New Zealand.

I do hope this orgy is going to be fun! #hangingoutlaundry? A photo posted by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:54pm PST

Tennis superstar Serena Williams, the highest-paid sportswoman in the world, arrived in the country yesterday.

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Karl Cook have been sharing a series of selfies while on holiday here.

And Twilight star Ashley Greene got engaged to partner Paul Khoury on a visit to New Zealand earlier this month.

When you take a selfie , and only focus on how you look, not the wind blowing all your hair in bae's face A photo posted by @normancook on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:39am PST

- NZ Herald