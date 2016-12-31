7:23am Sat 31 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'Prom' pics prompt Drake, Jennifer Lopez speculation

On the heels of posting pictures of themselves in a warm embrace, video has surfaced of Drake and Jennifer Lopez getting close at a high school prom-themed party.

Video posted on social media by fan sites of the two stars shows J-Lo giving Drake a quick kiss after the pair was crowned prom king and queen. They can also be seen dancing to what sounds like a possible collaboration between the singer and rapper.

The pair posed for a prom-style photo for the Winter Wonderland Prom. It's not clear where or when the event took place.

Lopez and Drake both posted the same picture of them hugging on a couch on Instagram on Tuesday.

The videos and photos have prompted internet speculation of a duet or romance between the two.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 31 Dec 2016 07:23:09 Processing Time: 694ms