Against backlash, publisher to put out Yiannopoulos book

NEW YORK (AP) " In the face of heavy criticism, Simon & Schuster is pushing forward plans to publish a book by the conservative provocateur, Milo Yiannopoulos.

Yiannopoulos writes for Breitbart, considered by many as a platform for the so-called "alt-right," a white nationalist movement. Yiannopoulos' Twitter account was suspended earlier this year after a series of racially insensitive tweets to "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones, who is black. Yiannopoulos denies he is a white nationalist.

Simon & Schuster says Yiannopoulos' book "Dangerous" is about free speech and will be published in March. It had already reached No. 2 on Amazon.com's best seller's list by Friday.

The Chicago Review of Books, in response to the book deal, says it won't review any Simon & Schuster books next year because of the publisher's "validation of hate."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

