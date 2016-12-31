5:09am Sat 31 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'Too Close to Home': Tyler Perry on all-white starring cast

ATLANTA (AP) " Tyler Perry is known for creating opportunities for black actors. But recently the African-American filmmaker weathere a backlash for assembling an all-white starring cast for the TLC drama series "Too Close to Home."

Perry rejects the criticism.

"That's totally reverse racism, because it was coming from African-American people," said Perry, speaking from his Atlanta studio. "I don't know if it was because they thought I should only be giving jobs to black people. Well, I think that's ridiculous."

These days, Perry says, he's more color-blind than ever from years traveling amid many cultures: "I'm just finding out more as I travel the country and world, the more I meet people, we're all the same."

The second half of Perry's newest drama " "Too Close to Home" " premiers Jan. 4 on TLC.

___

Online:

http://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/too-close-to-home

____

Follow Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mrlandrum

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 31 Dec 2016 06:01:01 Processing Time: 25ms