Twilight star Ashley Greene engaged on trip to New Zealand

Twilight star Ashley Greene has today revealed that she got engaged on a recent holiday to New Zealand with partner Paul Khoury.

The 29-year-old actress, who is famous for playing Alice Cullen in the successful vampire franchise, shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram.

Greene today posted a video of her and Khoury, 41, exploring the idylic, and aptly named, Bridal Veil Falls near Raglan on December 19, which shows Khoury getting down on one knee at a viewing point and Greene admiring her ring.

This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband A video posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

"It's very magical babe," she is heard saying after the proposal.

"This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive," she wrote.

"I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband."

A couple hours after posting the video Greene shared a snap of her huge, oval-shaped sparkler with fans.

She captioned the photo: "I'm SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend but the ring doesn't hurt either. It's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen".

Her husband-to-be also shared the video with his own Instagram followers.

"I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives," the Aussie TV personality wrote in his post.

"You complete me in ways I didn't even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury (sic)"

The pair have been together since 2013. But the relationship wasn't Greene's first high-profile romance. She previously dated Joe Jonas, formerly of the Jonas Brother, who is now in the band DNCE.

