George Michael leaves fortune to his favourite sister and godchildren

George Michael's sister Melanie is expected to inherit half of the singer's fortune following his shock death from heart failure, it has been reported.

The megastar, 53, is understood to have left £50 million of his estimated £105 million estate to 55-year-old hairdresser Melanie, to whom he was particularly close.

Michael's other sister, Yioda, 57, is also expected to inherit part of the fortune, The Sun reported. His godchildren are also thought to be named in his will.

The star was a long-term supporter of a number of charities - including Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support - who could also be bequeathed large sums.

A source told The Sun: "George was very close to his sisters, and the understanding is that they're going to inherit most of his wealth, par­ticularly Melanie who he was incredibly close to.

"She was there at many of the big milestones in his life, and was there by his side until the very end."

Melanie used to cut her brother's hair and was once hired as a make-up artist for a tour of China, the newspaper reported.

Michael was godfather to Roman and Harley Moon Kemp, the children of his Wham! bandmate Shirlie Holliman and Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp.

Michael is also expected to leave money to Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell, who was the goddaughter of his ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss, the Daily Mirror reported.

His boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, who found the singer dead on Christmas Day, and his cousin Andros' two children, to whom he is also a godfather, are also expected to inherit some money.

As well as a large sums from royalties, Michael is understood to have been well paid to perform at private parties and events in the decade before his death.

He is understood to own at least four properties, including the Oxfordshire cottage where he died, his mansion in London and lavish homes in New York and Sydney.

As well as his four lavish properties, Michael is said to have invested his money in art with the help of his ex-boyfriend, art dealer Kenny Goss.

- Daily Mail